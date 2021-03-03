Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CERPQ traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Cereplast has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

