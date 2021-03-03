Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the January 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CPWHF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

