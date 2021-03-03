Ceridian HCM (CDAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY):

2/16/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

2/11/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

1/6/2021 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of CDAY traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. 24,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,177. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

