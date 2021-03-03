CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.61. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 297,838 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEU. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$408.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 34,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,472,292.35. In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

