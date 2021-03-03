CF Acquisition Corp. V’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 10th (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 10th. CF Acquisition Corp. V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CF Acquisition Corp. V’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFFVU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

About CF Acquisition Corp. V

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

