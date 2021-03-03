ChainX Price Reaches $9.66 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and $1.20 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $9.66 or 0.00019457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.97 or 0.00487190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00074174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00486646 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.