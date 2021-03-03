ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth $81,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

