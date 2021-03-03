Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $130,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after buying an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,548,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

