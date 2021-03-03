ChartEx Tops One Day Volume of $171,867.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $171,867.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.11 or 0.00478478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00078110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00498297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053889 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

