ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0023

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $121,362.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,891.11 or 0.99912521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094342 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004022 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

