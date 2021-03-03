Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,340,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,613,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,726 shares of company stock worth $348,744 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108,302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.