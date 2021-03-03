Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 5%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 638,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,686,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

