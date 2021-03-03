Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Down 8.1%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.28 and last traded at $89.67. Approximately 4,613,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,145,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.59.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -448.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,042 shares of company stock valued at $42,405,155 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

