Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.87. 666,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 974,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

