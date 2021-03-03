Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Increased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 1.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chemed worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.05. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,388. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

