ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $77,066.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CCXI traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 533,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.75. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,914,000 after buying an additional 249,604 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 152,558 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,319,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $46,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

