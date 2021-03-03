ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.13 and last traded at $62.36. 534,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 489,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $869,857.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,864.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,659 shares of company stock worth $6,019,948. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 27.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,255.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

