Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

CVX stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $104.65. 138,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,327. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.