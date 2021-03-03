CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,163. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.