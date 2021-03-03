Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Trading Down 5.8%

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.76. 5,762,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 1,542,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 33.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 28.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

