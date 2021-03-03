China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.29

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $9.69. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 55,080 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

