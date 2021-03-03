China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the January 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

