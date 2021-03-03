China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.47. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 65,160 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

About China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

