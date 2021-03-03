ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.47

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $26.97. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 6,533 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $978.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

