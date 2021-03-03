Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of TSE:CHR traded up C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.97. 1,405,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,246. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.48 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.