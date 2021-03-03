ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) will be announcing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDXC opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $766.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $23.66.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

