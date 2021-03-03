Chromia Market Cap Hits $29.31 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 23% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.91 or 0.00782517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00047651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

