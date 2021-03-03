Chrono.tech Price Up 158.5% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 158.5% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $212,117.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $8.85 or 0.00017389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars.

