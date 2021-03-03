Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $155,186.26 and approximately $109.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00777980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

