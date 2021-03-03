Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after buying an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,470,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. 45,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,846. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

