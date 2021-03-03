Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the January 28th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CCX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter worth $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.