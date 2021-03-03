CIBC Boosts Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$3.50

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) alerts:

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$345.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.