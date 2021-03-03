Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.59. Cielo shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 617,116 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

