Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 11808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

