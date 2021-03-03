Cimarex Energy’s (XEC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,799. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

