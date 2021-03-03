Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 408,906 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,530,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.