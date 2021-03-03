Cindicator 1-Day Volume Tops $414,564.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $414,564.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.