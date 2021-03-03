Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price was down 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 11,703,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,669,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

CIDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

