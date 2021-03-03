Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

