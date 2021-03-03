Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Cinemark worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CNK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 241,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

