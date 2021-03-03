Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.18. 1,040,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142,463. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

