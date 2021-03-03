Citigroup Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $123.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.60. 9,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.22, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $59,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

