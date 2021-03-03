Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,022 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.