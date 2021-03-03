Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,123 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,695. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

