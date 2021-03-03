Civic Market Capitalization Reaches $261.58 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $261.58 million and approximately $54.44 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

