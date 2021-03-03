Clarim Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 10th (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Clarim Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 10th. Clarim Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CLRMU stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Clarim Acquisition

There is no company description available for Clarim Acquisition Corp.

