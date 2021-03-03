Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 7.3%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 4,744,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,668,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.