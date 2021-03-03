Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $95.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $90.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $13,538,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

