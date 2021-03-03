Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

