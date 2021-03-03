Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $2.50 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $8.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.42 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 350,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

